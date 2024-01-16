Jolie Petite 1105 East Adams Street
Jolie Petite Menu
Hors D'oeuvres
- Assiette de Fruits
Market fresh fruit with seasonal whipped cream$15.00
- Baguette a Raclette
Baguette topped with melted raclette cheese and prosciutto$24.00
- Croquettes (5)
Bite size croquettes filled with ham and cheese with mornay sauce$16.00
- Escargot a la Bourguignonne
Escargot with herb butter and puff pastry$18.00
Soupe et Salades
Plats Sucres
Sandwichs
- Croque Monsieur
Jamon de Paris, gruyere cheese, and mornay sauce on a brioche bread$15.00
- Croque Madame
Jamon de Paris, gruyere cheese and mornay sauce on a brioche bread with a fried egg on top$17.00
- Salade au Poulet
Chicken salad croissant sandwich with choice of arugala salad or chips$14.00
- Poulet Croustillant
Crispy chicken sandwich with spicy aioli, sweet and spicy slaw, pickles, on a brioche bun with fries$16.00
Les Plats Principeaux
- Omelette Francaise
French omelet with Boursin cheese, chives, and arugala salad$18.00
- Quiche Lorraine
Egg tart with bacon lardons, gruyere cheese, with arugala saladOut of stock
- Oeufs au Purgatoire
Two poached eggs in spicy tomato ragout with two crostinis$15.00
- Gaufre de Poulet Epicee
Duck quarter leg and waffles with a mustard maple syrupOut of stock
- Crabe Benedictine
Crab cakes, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce served with roasted potatoesOut of stock
- Bistecca et Frites
New York strip with mornay sauce and frites$28.00
- Toast a L'avocat
Avocado toast with pesto, sundried tomatoes, and mix saladOut of stock
Sides
Drinks
Coffee and Tea Menu
Coffee
- Brewed Coffee
Ground coffee beans with hot water$4.00
- Espresso
Thick, bold, with a layer of crema$4.00
- Cappucino
Shot of espresso with steamed milk, thick rich foam$6.00
- Cafe Latte
Shot of espresso, steamed milk, thin layer of frothed milk$6.00
- Latte (Chai, Taro, Lavender)
Steamed milk, thin layer of frothed milk, no espresso$7.00
- London Fog
Earl grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, with steamed foamy milk$7.00
Tea
Pastry Menu
Pastries
- Croissant
French pastry made from layers of buttery, flaky dough$6.00
- Almond Croissant
Croissants filled with a sweet almond mixture topped with almonds$8.00
- Pain Au Chocolat
Croissants shaped into a square and filled with french chocolate$8.00
- Cannele
Rum flavored pastry with custard like texture inside and caramelized outside$3.00
- Roulette Croissant
Croissant dough pastry filled with a surprise cream and topped with chocolateOut of stock
- Eclairs
Choux filled with praline paste and praline Swiss buttercream, topped with almonds and dusted with powdered sugarOut of stock
- Paris Brest
Choux filled with praline paste and praline Swiss buttercream, topped with almonds, dusted with powdered sugarOut of stock
- Cream Puffs
Plain, white chocolate, milk chocolate$4.00
- Hazelnut Espresso Tart
Tart shell filled with espresso ganache and hazelnut cream, topped with chocolate whipped cream and a chocolate spiral decor$8.00
- Strawberry Tart
Tart shell filled with almond cream and strawberry pastry cream, topped with a strawberry, whipped cream and pistachio$8.00
- Pistachio Tart
Tart shell with a thin layer of almond cream and then filled with pistachio pastry cream, topped with whipped cream and pistachio pieces$8.00
- Madeleines
Dense cake-like cookie flavored with orange zest, coated in white chocolate$3.00
- Macaron
Large French macaron filled with a mascarpone mousse, strawberry jam, fresh raspberries, decorated with white chocolate and gold leaf$7.00
- Palmiers
Sweet and flaky textured puff pastry, dipped in white chocolate topped with chopped hazelnuts and gold leaf$4.00
- French Cookies
Sugar cookie dipped with white chocolate, topped with edible rose petals$2.00